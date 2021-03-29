Sour Cream Banana Pudding

A fresh, creamy delicious dessert recipe the whole family can dig into!

Mimi’s Sour Cream Banana Pudding

Ingredients:
• 2 (3.4 ounce) instant vanilla pudding
• 2 cups cold milk
• 1 (8 oz) container sour cream
• 1/2 tsp vanilla
• 1 (8 oz) container frozen whipped topping
• 4 bananas
• 1 box of Vanilla Wafer cookies

Directions:

  1. Whisk together pudding & milk until thickened. Whisk in sour cream & vanilla. Set aside 1/2 cup of whipped topping & whisk in the rest into the mixture. Mix well.
  2. Cut bananas into thick slices.
  3. Spread 1/3 of pudding in a casserole dish. Cover the surface with a layer of wafers (flat side up) then top with another wafer with round side up. Place a banana slice on top of each wafer.
  4. Repeat with 1/2 the pudding, wafer pairs & banana slices.
  5. Repeat with the remaining pudding, wafers & banana slices. Top with the reserved whipped topping.
  6. Cover & refrigerate overnight.
  7. Enjoy!!

Recipe provided and presented by Lindy Davies, Instagram: @lindy_davies

