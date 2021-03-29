Sour Cream Banana Pudding

In December 2020, The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) released the first major update to asthma guidelines since 2007. Now is a perfect time to schedule an appointment with your doctor if your asthma is not well controlled.

This is the first major update to the way we treat asthma in the United States in 13 years. The majority of the changes are not related to new medications, but instead a better understanding of how to use standard asthma medications to in some cases, dramatically improve patient outcomes. The new guidelines do not change asthma management for everyone, and if a patient's asthma is well controlled, there may be no need to change their asthma management plans.