Mimi’s Sour Cream Banana Pudding
Ingredients:
• 2 (3.4 ounce) instant vanilla pudding
• 2 cups cold milk
• 1 (8 oz) container sour cream
• 1/2 tsp vanilla
• 1 (8 oz) container frozen whipped topping
• 4 bananas
• 1 box of Vanilla Wafer cookies
Directions:
- Whisk together pudding & milk until thickened. Whisk in sour cream & vanilla. Set aside 1/2 cup of whipped topping & whisk in the rest into the mixture. Mix well.
- Cut bananas into thick slices.
- Spread 1/3 of pudding in a casserole dish. Cover the surface with a layer of wafers (flat side up) then top with another wafer with round side up. Place a banana slice on top of each wafer.
- Repeat with 1/2 the pudding, wafer pairs & banana slices.
- Repeat with the remaining pudding, wafers & banana slices. Top with the reserved whipped topping.
- Cover & refrigerate overnight.
- Enjoy!!
Recipe provided and presented by Lindy Davies, Instagram: @lindy_davies