Get ready for a magical experience at the 36th Annual Kurt Bestor Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Experience the season’s magic at the 36th Annual Kurt Bestor Christmas, proudly presented by Black Desert Resort and Minky Couture! Now in its 36th year, this cherished Christmas show kicks off on November 30th at the Cox Performing Arts Center in St. George, spreading festive cheer to various cities.

The Eccles Theater shows in Salt Lake City on December 14-16 promise enchanting moments, featuring the timeless “Prayer of the Children” in its 30th year. Prepare for a unique celebration with special guests, including the incredible David Archuleta.

Enjoy exclusive offers like the Minky family package and VIP meet-and-greet opportunities. Secure your tickets at kurtbestor.com for an unforgettable celebration filled with music, laughter, and the true spirit of the holidays. Get into the festive groove!

Tickets are on sale now. For more information on the different concerts and venues visit Kurt Bestor.

SPONSORED by Kurt Bestor.