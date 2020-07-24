Feel the beat and enjoy performances, food and music while celebrating black culture July 24!
Sisters Diane and Nadine Bahati joined us with details about the Soul Power Block Party. They expressed that their dance, seen here in the segment, has hidden messages in it they want people to see. Their goal for people at the event is to just be happy and have fun!
SOUL POWER BLOCK PARTY
- July 24 from 4:00-11:00pm
- Hosted by Tory Crosby & Black Lives Matter Utah
- Face Masks Required
- Oquirrh Park in Kearns
- Kids eat FREE adults $5 per plate. No cover charge.
- Feat. DJ PHAYA