Something old: How to redefine your aged furniture

We have all seen old furniture that, though built to last ages, really shows its age. Wendy Swann, owner of Redefined Timbers, came by today, showcasing her work as she has updated, repaired, and restored older pieces of furniture.

She helps to breathe new life into heirlooms and furniture so the current owner can enjoy it with their own style and decor.

Not only does Swann repair, build, and restore furniture; she also makes home decor, creates silk floral arrangements, does decorative finish carpentry, paint cabinetry, and some upholstery.

To find out more and Swann and her business, visit her on IG and FB.