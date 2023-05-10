- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are celebrating National Small Business Day by sharing some of our favorite small businesses! Today, we celebrate the self-employed and those with startups. We appreciate the individuals with big ideas and the drive to make them come true. The United States has always thrived on the idea of entrepreneurship. It’s the land of dreams and opportunity, where anything’s possible. The pursuit of aspirations has taken different forms throughout history. But none have been quite as inspiring as America’s small businesses run by individuals with true grit and heart who willed themselves to succeed. For over 50 years the U.S. Small Business Administration has also celebrated National Small Business Week.
- Surae loves to support local make up company Shine Cosmetics. Her favorite products are the lipgloss, eyeshadow and B&B cream. Find the company on Instagram or their website www.shinecosmetics.com She is also a fan of Kulia Wear. Company founder Kiana is a frequent chef in our kitchen and she also makes the most comfortable workout and leisure wear! Find her on Instagram or www.kuliawear.com
- Deena brought her favorite bellbottoms from Indigo Alley in Moab. To support this local business visit them on Instagram or at www.indigoalleyboutique.com She also loves to wear the coziest sweatshirts from Smile at the People. This local company is all about spreading good vibes with comfortable clothing for adults and children. Find them on Instagram or at www.smileatthepeople.com
- Nicea loves to support one of her best friend’s small businesses. Brian from Blankets by Brian has poured his heart into a blanket business that started out with him just wanting to comfort a friend and turned into one of his greatest passions. Follow the company on Instagram or visit www.blanketsbybrian.com She is also a frequent shopper at Gatehouse No 1 in Orem. The company provides the furniture pieces on our set and is currently doing a refresh on Nicea’s living room. She says it’s the design team, and the incredible people that sets this small business apart from all the rest. Follow the company on Instagram or visit their website for more www.gatehousestyle.com
