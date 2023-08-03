Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Healthy hair starts at the scalp. Mandie Sue Evans is taking the world by storm with Utah’s first ever scalp facial treatment. With over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, and certified in both cosmetology and trichology, Mandie educates her clients on how to achieve their dream head of hair by focusing on a healthy scalp.

The scalp facial is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Evans begins with a personal consultation where she discusses the client’s main hair concerns. Then she tackles the root problem by examining the scalp under extreme magnification. The satisfying part for both Evans and clients is removing the build up that often occurs when dead skin cells and hair products accumulate at the scalp. Evans finishes the first part of the treatment by stimulating blood circulation to promote hair growth.

The treatment is a mix of problem-solving and luxury. The second half of the treatment takes place at the bowl where clients enjoy a relaxing combination of scrubs, masks, and massage. Her clients say they literally “go to heaven” for a while and don’t want to wake back up to reality. While this treatment is a beautiful experience, Evans aims to help her clients walk away with a road map for healthy hair.

Evans is currently looking to expand her team of scalp facial connoisseurs, so if you’re a licensed cosmetologist, visit www.themandiesueshop.com and follow along on social media at @mandiesuestylez for gratifying content and scalp education.