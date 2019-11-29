Soft as a ‘bunny,’ the blankets to wrap up in on a snowy day

In honor of Reagan’s birthday, Brian Severson of BlanketsByBrian.com introduced us to and gave us a special offer for his new ‘Bunny Blanket Collection.’

If you’re looking for a quality blanket that will last and hold up through more than just 5 wash cycles, look no further.

The ‘Bunny Blanket’ comes with ‘Bunny Minky’ on one side and a matching, solid (more thin) minky on the back.

Though if you are looking for a more weighted blanket feel, the ‘Divine Fabric upgrade’ is the way to go. This means that the ‘Bunny Minky’ material is on both sides and as Brian explained, is about 80-85% of its weighted blanket counterpart, making it easier to clean.

With 11 colors to choose from, this is a wonderful gift to gift your loved one and wrap them in the warmth of the holiday season.

Get up to $125 off regular ‘Bunny Blankets’ or up to $164 off ‘Bunny Blankets with the ‘Divine Fabric upgrade’ when you use the code ‘BUNNY’ at checkout. This offer expires December 1, 2019.

Keep in mind, only one coupon can be used per order. Place two separate order if you would like to take advantage of both sales.

BlanketsByBrian.com also has several other blanket options, including the travel blanket! Get 25% off any full priced item plus a free matching scarf for each blanket regularly valued at $90+. Use code ‘THANKSGIVING’ at checkout before this offer expires on December 8, 2019.

This story includes sponsored content.