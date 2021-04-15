Social media pressure and motherhood

In today’s parenting moment, we had mother of four and Logan native Katie Parker in studio to talk about the pressure of social media on moms. When we hop online, we may get the message that we have to have it all together all the time. To be a good mother all the time is false.                                   

Your children don’t need to be in matching pajamas to make good memories with family. A happy and healthy mom is far more important than a “picture perfect” one when it comes to raising happy and healthy kids!

Katie’s goal on Instagram is to bring both hope and humor to other mothers, so they know they are not alone, in whatever struggle raising children they may be facing. Don’t spend so much time on social media comparing yourself to other mothers, it only breeds depression.

Follow Katie on IG @houseofparkers

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

