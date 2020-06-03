Social media goes dark for Blackout Tuesday

- On Good Things Utah today – Gone were the selfies, pictures of vacations and food from social media on Tuesday. Dark screens were accompanied by the hashtag #blackouttuesday in hopes of drawing attention to the racial inequality in our country. Some of the biggest names in music took part, vowing to turn the conversation to how bridge the racial divide in America. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, George W. Bush and Katherine Heigl all spent the day posting statements and quotes about learning, and educating themselves on a much needed change.