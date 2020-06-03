Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

Social media goes dark for Blackout Tuesday

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – Gone were the selfies, pictures of vacations and food from social media on Tuesday. Dark screens were accompanied by the hashtag #blackouttuesday in hopes of drawing attention to the racial inequality in our country. Some of the biggest names in music took part, vowing to turn the conversation to how bridge the racial divide in America. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, George W. Bush and Katherine Heigl all spent the day posting statements and quotes about learning, and educating themselves on a much needed change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors