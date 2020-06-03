Social media goes dark for Blackout Tuesday

Diane Etherington created local gem of a shop, The Children's Hour Bookstore thirty-seven years ago! This whimsical spot has clothing and shoes for boys and girls, as well as unique toys, decor, and trinkets. There is also a women's clothing and shoe section. It's obvious each item in the shop is chosen with care.

When you enter the shop, you'll see a table of the latest arrival of children's books, and Diane is getting ready to add some to the display that will be perfect for Father's Day. One of the most special parts about visiting Children's Hour is the way Diane can match each person with the perfect book, watch how we put her to the test, and how she passed with flying colors!