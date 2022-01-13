Social media blows up over a woman shoveling while her husband makes breakfast

- On GTU this morning – We jump into the post that causing all sorts of controversy this morning. Canadian politician Jon Reyes is facing heat after he shared a photo of his wife, Cynthia, a registered nurse, shoveling snow off their driveway this weekend. “Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway,” the Manitoba cabinet minister tweeted. “God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast.” Although Reyes meant well, he immediately faced backlash from people who believed his wife should be kicking up her feet instead of doing extra housework outside. However, some people defended Reyes and said that there was no issue with what he had done. We’ll tell you how his wife is responding.
- Plus, Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78. Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude,” a statement said. No other details were revealed.
- And Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked fans on Wednesday, announcing they “are parting ways in marriage.” The Aquaman star, 42, and Bonet, 54, have been together since 2005 and wed four years ago. They share two children. Momoa shared a joint statement on social media, writing, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
- Finally, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged — and, of course, the proposal wasn’t entirely traditional. Kelly, real name Colson Baker, popped the question on Tuesday “beneath the same branches we fell in love under.” The musician posted a video of the ring he gave her, a diamond and an emerald for their two birth stones, which he said is “two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” Fox, who wore a black midriff-baring ensemble, shared a video of the special moment. Kelly, 31, got down on one knee when he proposed. The 35-year-old actress acknowledged in her caption how their relationship hasn’t always been easy, but that they are destined to be together.
- At the end of the show – Oreo is turning 110 on March 6, 2022, and when there’s a birthday that big in the works, it’s worthy of a big party. Oreo will be celebrating the big birthday with a new flavor in the form of a limited-edition Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie. It is extra festive because it features rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie and also a double layer of creme. The cookie has the signature crème with added sprinkles, but the addition of a chocolate cake-flavored creme as well. Hope you join us for all sorts of delicious topics this morning on GTU Hour 1.