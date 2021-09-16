Social media asks, how long does Vicks VapoRub really last?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – One mom’s story of using a decades-old jar of Vicks VapoRub has social media users singing the product’s praises, even as the brand cautions the use of expired products. Heather Chacon, an assistant professor of English at Greensboro College in North Carolina, shared a photo of herself holding a vintage jar of Vicks VapoRub. “My son has been sick (not Covid) and shout to to my mom, who loaned us the SAME pot of Vicks she used to use on me growing up,” Chacon wrote. In a follow-up message, Chacon added that she had used the topical cough suppressant on her son, and that it had surprising results.
- Plus, this week photos surfaced on social media showing that the courts at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus, the Utah Jazz’s practice facility, got a redesign, trading the traditional navy blue, green and gold for a black and white look. With chatter buzzing on Twitter that the Jazz are looking to make a major brand change, owner Ryan Smith addressed the subject in a couple of tweets. First, he acknowledged the veracity of the practice facility change by quoting the above tweet with two pair of eyes emojis. More substantially, he responded to a Twitter user who replied to him with, “Absolutely awful. Are we trying to be the Brooklyn Nets?” (the Nets’ primary color scheme is just black and white).
- And New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, but the style inspiration it sparked will inevitably carry into our wardrobes in the coming months. From fringe to sequins to psychedelic prints, the runway shows and street style photos gave us many new outfit ideas. One easy trend to try out in everyday life is monochromatic dressing in primary colors. Models sported head-to-toe ensembles in reds, yellows and blues for a number of collections, including designer Sergio Hudson’s latest line and PrettyLittleThing’s collaboration with Teyana Taylor. We the have outfits that are now popping up locally at Target and Urban Outfitters.
- Finally, you can now stay at a Winnie-the-Pooh-inspired cottage in East Sussex, England — and it’s so sweet that even Eeyore is smiling. The “Bearbnb,” which is situated in Ashdown Forest, the setting for A.A. Milne’s children’s classic, is available to book on Airbnb as part of Disney’s 95th anniversary celebration. It sleeps up to four guests and is hosted by artist Kim Raymond, who has been drawing Pooh for more than 30 years. In a press release, Raymond explained that she brought Pooh’s house to life using details from E.H. Shepard’s original book illustrations. For example, you’ll find a “Mr. Sanders” sign above the entryway and cupboards stocked with “hunny” pots. The whimsical one-bedroom abode is built into the the base of a tree with exposed branches. Surae has the details on how to book!
