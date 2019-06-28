So Grill Korean BBQ & Sushi in Sandy has been open for just four months but it’s already a hit with customers.

Deena Marie Manzaneres stopped by to talk about the most popular dishes. Curry chicken, burning sushi roll and brisket are customer favorites but it’s the cook-it-yourself aspect that is really popular!

“People love it,” says Alyssa with So Grill. “At first it’s a little scary or challenging… but after the first round they start cooking it themselves. We’re always here to help.”

Whether you want to go for after work cocktails, date night or a fun family dinner, So Grill is your spot! They take reservations so be sure to head to sogrillsushi.com or head to So Grill Korean BBQ & Sushi at 109 West 9000 South in Sandy.

