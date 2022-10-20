Natalie Jensen, owner of So Cupcake paid us a visit with a stunning Barbie cake, and some funfetti cupcakes that are trending right now, big time! She tells us all about the birthday parties they do at So Cupcake where they do the celebration, the clean up, and parents get to enjoy!

Kids will do an activity, tour of the store, decorate cupcakes, play games, have story time, and princesses or superheros can even visit the party! The flavors are endless at So Cupcake, so choose what you love to fit the party theme.



So Cupckae is located at 4002 South Highland Drive hop online socupcake.com

Instagram: socupcakeslc and Facebook: socupcake

