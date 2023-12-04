MILLCREEK, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Celebrating 15 years in business, mother-daughter duo Natalie and Celina Jensen, joined us on the show with a big milestone for So Cupcake. Since receiving a wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation to meet Emeril Lagasse in New York City, the duo opened So Cupcake in Celina’s honor.

It has been a smashing hit over the last 15 years serving yummy cupackes made from scratch. They are a walk in bakery offering catering, deliveries, birthday and Tea parties for kids!

They are holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate Tuesday, December 5th at 3:30pm at So Cupcake. They will be passing out free mini cupcakes to whoever comes to the event.

Visit socupcake.com or follow along on Instagram @socupcakeslc for more information.