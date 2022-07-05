- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We dive into relationships. Here are 5 things we all do that slowly destroy relationships:
- Neglect one another
- Relationships are living, vibrant things that require attention and nurturing every day. Think of your relationship as a garden: if you only maintain it when you feel like it, you will very quickly have a dead garden. You have to weed and water and fertilize regularly, sometimes daily. You have to work to maintain it. Your relationship is no different.
- Hold grudges
- Forgiveness is important not only in a relationship but in all parts of life. People make mistakes. If you can’t let things go even after they apologize and plenty of time has gone by, you’re going to have a hard time ever being happy. If you do tell your partner you forgive him/her, mean it! Don’t keep bringing up the past.
- Always needing to be right
- Nobody is right 100% of the time. Being able to say you’re sorry requires you to be able to admit when you did something wrong. If you can’t do that, you’re essentially saying you’re always right and your partner is always wrong, which is just never the case. It’s not a competition, so losing a couple of battles along the way isn’t the end of the world.
- At the end of the show – Let’s talk about dreams! Although science has come a long way with the use of technology to monitor people in REM sleep, in order to track the process of dreaming, we’re still left with two major questions about dreaming: Why do we dream and what are our dreams trying to tell us? Tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.