Snapology makes learning STEAM concepts a blast!

Snapology owner Adam Ruben tells us Snapology provides a fun environment for children to learn STEAM concepts using LEGO bricks and other building mediums. Kids have so much fun here, they don’t even realize they’re learning!

They offer classes in after-school programs, in-school field trips, birthday parties, and summer camps. The summer camps are a particularly great way to keep kids academically engaged over the break. Snapology is offering almost 100 different summer camps in Salt Lake, Utah, and Summit counties!

Website: lehi.snapology.com IG: @snapologyoflehi Facebook: snapologyoflehi

