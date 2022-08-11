GTU Producer, Savvy, joined us in the kitchen to share a recipe that is perfect to share with a crowd. S’more Rice Krispie Bars that will leave you wanting s’more!

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 tbsp. butter, plus more for pan
  • 1 (12-oz.) package of mini marshmallows
  • 7 c. Golden Grahams cereal
  • 3 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, broken into pieces

DIRECTIONS

  1. Grease a 9″-x-13″ pan with butter. In a large pot over medium-low heat, melt butter. Add all but 1 cup of mini marshmallows and stir until melted and smooth.
  2. Remove from heat and quickly stir in Golden Grahams until evenly coated. Press into pan and top with chocolate pieces and remaining 1 cup mini marshmallows. 
  3. Heat broiler, and cook until marshmallows are toasted, about 2 minutes. 
  4. Let set at least 30 minutes before slicing.