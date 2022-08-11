GTU Producer, Savvy, joined us in the kitchen to share a recipe that is perfect to share with a crowd. S’more Rice Krispie Bars that will leave you wanting s’more!

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp. butter, plus more for pan

1 (12-oz.) package of mini marshmallows

7 c. Golden Grahams cereal

3 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, broken into pieces

DIRECTIONS