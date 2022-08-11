GTU Producer, Savvy, joined us in the kitchen to share a recipe that is perfect to share with a crowd. S’more Rice Krispie Bars that will leave you wanting s’more!
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tbsp. butter, plus more for pan
- 1 (12-oz.) package of mini marshmallows
- 7 c. Golden Grahams cereal
- 3 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, broken into pieces
DIRECTIONS
- Grease a 9″-x-13″ pan with butter. In a large pot over medium-low heat, melt butter. Add all but 1 cup of mini marshmallows and stir until melted and smooth.
- Remove from heat and quickly stir in Golden Grahams until evenly coated. Press into pan and top with chocolate pieces and remaining 1 cup mini marshmallows.
- Heat broiler, and cook until marshmallows are toasted, about 2 minutes.
- Let set at least 30 minutes before slicing.