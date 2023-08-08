Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste, joined us with a tasty desert that blends two of your favorite summertime treats into one.

S’mores Rice Krispie Treats

INGREDIENTS:

6 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

7 cups mini marshmallows, divided (5 cups to melted with butter and 2 cups mixed in whole)—see notes

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 – 7 ounce container marshmallow cream (about 2 1/4 cups)

4 cups rice krispies cereal

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup chocolate chips (I like to use mini semi-sweet chocolate chips or half milk-half semi-sweet, but you decide what kind of chocolate to use!)

Topping:

– 1/3 cup chocolate chips (I like semi-sweet, but you choose!)

– 1 teaspoon oil or butter

– 1 cup mini marshmallows

– sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a very large saucepan over low heat (see notes) brown your butter. Once melted, add in your brown sugar. Mix until completely dissolved,

2. Then, add in 5 cups of mini marshmallows and coat in butter-brown sugar mixture. Keep stirring until butter and marshmallows are completely melted, then remove from heat.

3. Stir in the vanilla, salt, graham cracker crumbs, and Rice Krispies until completely coated.

4. Mix in marshmallow cream. Once marshmallow cream is completely incorporated, let cool until just barely warm and then stir in the reserved 2 cups mini marshmallows and chocolate chips.

5. Line a 9×13 pan (or a 9×9 pan for extra thick treats) with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Pour all of the mixture into the 9×13 pan. Using the back of the spoon evenly distribute the mixture throughout the pan. Spray your hands with cooking spray (so the mixture doesn’t stick to your hands) and press the mixture down so the treats have a smooth surface.

6. Once cool, start your topping. In a microwave safe bowl, heat your oil (or butter) and chocolate chips together in 15 second increments, stirring in between. Repeat this until you have a smooth mixture.

7. Sprinkle your mini marshmallows over top of your S’mores Rice Krispie treats, then drizzle the chocolate over top, and sprinkle your sea salt over the top. Let cool completely, then slice and enjoy!

You can find more delicious recipes from the Bybee’s at https://infinetaste.com/

