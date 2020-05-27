S’more Eclairs with Sweet Bites by Bryan

Food Network Star and local baker Bryan Clark of Sweet Bites by Bryan joined us today to teach us how to make S’more Eclairs! And in case you’re wondering, yes they do taste as incredible as they look! Follow Bryan’s recipes and adventures at @sweetbitesbybran

S’more Eclairs Recipe:

Éclair Dough:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup water

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

4 eggs

Marshmallow Cream:

1/3 cup water

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup corn syrup

3 large egg whites room temperature

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Chocolate Glaze

½ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup/170 grams chopped bittersweet chocolate

1 tablespoon corn syrup

Graham Crackers, Crushed (to decorate on top)

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees Bring the butter, sugar, salt and water to a simmer over medium heat in a medium saucepan, stirring with a wooden spoon. As soon as it comes to a boil, add the flour, stirring constantly, until the dough forms a ball and pulls away from the sides of the pan, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat and let the mixture cool for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring the dough occasionally.

2. Add the eggs to the dough in the pan, one at a time, stirring vigorously between each addition with a wooden spoon. The dough will break apart and slide around in the pot before it comes back together. Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a large round or star tip. Pipe dough onto parchment lined cookie sheet in 1 1/2 x 4 inch strips.

3. With a damp fingertip, flatten any points. Bake until éclairs are deep golden brown and puffed, rotating the sheets halfway through, 22 to 25 minutes. They should be very light and crisp. Turn the oven off. Poke each éclair on either end with a toothpick to allow some steam to release. Return the puffs to the

oven and prop the door open a crack with a wooden spoon. Allow the puffs to dry out in the oven, about 15 minutes. Transfer baking sheet to a wire rack to cool completely.

4. Place water, sugar, and corn syrup in a medium saucepan. Stir to combine. Insert a candy thermometer into the pot and heat over medium-high. Do not stir from this point on as crystals will form. Place egg whites and cream of tartar in the bowl of a stand mixer.

5. When the sugar syrup reaches about 225°F, start whipping the egg whites to soft peaks. Approximately 3-4mins.When the whites are ready, the sugar syrup should be at 240°F. Remove from the heat, turn mixer to medium and very slowly and carefully pour the sugar syrup into the whites in a thin, steady stream. Once all of the syrup is in, set mixer to medium/high and continue whipping. The whites will deflate at first, but they will thicken and fluff up. Continue to whip for 7-8 minutes, or until the mixture is thick and glossy. Add in vanilla and whip until the marshmallow cream has cooled.

For the Chocolate Glaze:

6. Bring the heavy cream and salt to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate and corn syrup. Let the mixture stand for 1 minute and then whisk to make a smooth sauce.

Prepare the Eclairs:

7. Transfer the marshmallow cream to a pastry bag fitted with a fluted tip. Slice the top third off each éclair and fill the bases of the éclairs with cream. Dip the tops of the éclairs in the glaze and set them on top of the custard-filled bases. Sprinkle with crushed graham crackers on top. Dollop with marshmallow cream to further decorate top of éclair. Serve immediately.