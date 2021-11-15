Smooth and silky hair extensions to make your hair dreams come true

Salt City Locks has you covered for your hair extension needs and will fix all your hair insecurities. Shelby Killpack is here showcasing their different hair extension options and the benefits of using them. These are also quality extensions for a great price.

Killpack has a passion for hair and extensions which led to her starting this company about a year ago. Since she’s worn hair extensions for a while now, her goal was to provide extensions that she knows she loves to her clients. The many different colors are smooth, silky, and long-lasting.

Her first model is seen wearing extensions for length and thickness which fit into her hair perfectly. Killpack said one of the misconceptions surrounding hair extensions is that they’re only used for length. Her second model had extensions the same length as her natural hair but are used for thickness. The before and after pictures proved how much extensions can benefit your hair.

Extensions tend to last 6 months to a year depending on the products used and Killpack said they’ve brought so much confidence to her clients.

Be sure to use code “goodthings10” for 10% off your next order! Also, check out their website, Instagram, and Facebook to see all they have to offer.