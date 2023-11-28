  • Have you tried your hand at making Hot Chocolate yet this year? Or what about the easy dessert that is making the rounds on social media, a delicious Hot Chocolate Dip! Our Good Things Utah producer Sariah put it together for us and is sharing the recipe:
    • Ingredients
      • 7.5 ounces marshmallow fluff
      • 8 ounces Cool Whip thawed
      • 1/3 cup hot chocolate mix 3 .85-ounce packets
      • To serve: Animal crackers or graham crackers
      • For garnish: mini marshmallows
      • Instructions
        • Using a hand mixer in a large bowl, blend together the marshmallow fluff, cool whip, and hot chocolate dip until creamy.
        • Serve with animal or graham crackers!
        • Nutrition
        • Serving: 0.5cups | Calories: 144kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 5mg | Sodium: 63mg | Potassium: 31mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 24g | Vitamin A: 50IU | Calcium: 36mg | Iron: 1mg