Smoky pulled pork sandwiches

Stacy Springer was on giving us an easy, delicious meal to make when we’re on the go. See her recipe for smoky pulled pork sandwiched, below.
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Ingredients:
Smoky Pulled Pork
- 1 -10 lb Pork Butt, cut into 3” pieces
- 1/2 cup paprika (sweet if you have it)
- 1/2 cup chili powder
- 1/4 brown sugar
- 1/2 cup gran sugar
- 2 teaspoons celery seed
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 2 tsp cayenne
- 2tsp dry brown mustard
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 star Anise seeds
- 2-Tbsp olive oil
- Brown 1/2 meat in pressure cooker on sauté setting
- 1qt chicken stock
Directions:
- Toss in big bow with rub ingredients
- Add the remaining meat and liquid in and set on High Pressure setting for 60 minutes.
- Once time is up rest for 10 minutes then put meat into mixer to shred for 30 seconds!
- Place on roll and enjoy!
For more recipes from Stacy you can visit her website ekbites.com or on social media @einsteinskitchen