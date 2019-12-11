Smoky pulled pork sandwiches

Mizz J does it again! Mizz and her team used their beauty tools to help a wonderful woman, Stefani. Stefani is a motivational speaker, podcaster, and CEO of Powerhouse. She is always striving to build up other women and help them find their inner strength.

Mizz J chose Stefani because she spends so much time helping other women that Stefani deserves to have some time spent on her. Stefani came in, in a popping dress, sexy heels, and a new hairdo, and she looked INCREDIBLE!