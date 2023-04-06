SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Today the classic deviled eggs got an upgrade with the addition of pimentos, cheddar cheese and smoked paprika. Charlotte Hancey has a recipe for a southern staple- Smoky Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs!

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 large eggs, hard boiled and peeled
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika (plus more for garnish)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar
  • 4 oz diced pimentos, drained

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Place yolks in a bowl and egg halves on a platter. Mash the yolks well with a fork.
  2. Add mayonnaise, Dijon, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper then mix well. Fold in cheese and pimentos.Spoon yolk mixture evenly into the egg halves then sprinkle with a light dusting of smoked paprika. Serve immediately. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Instagram & TikTok: @charlotte.shares