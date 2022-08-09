Miseal Bernal from Eggsburgh, the newest breakfast spot in Salt Lake City, came to Good Things Utah to share the restaurant’s number one most ordered menu item. In addition to eggs benedict, Eggsburgh sells many other breakfast items like omelets, pancakes, toasts and breakfast bowls as well as many other lunch foods. They are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for breakfast, brunch and lunch. A liquor license is in the works and will be able to have mimosas and bloody Mary drinks soon.

To make it, grab an everything bagel and grill it on the stove. Spread it with cream cheese AKA “schmear”. Add tomato slice.

Next, poach an egg. When ready, put the egg on the bagel over the tomato and pour hollandaise sauce on top. Add three or four ounces of smoked salmon, red onions, capers and salt and pepper to taste.

Eggsburgh is located at 110 W Broadway in Salt Lake City. For more information, visit their website.