The best barbecue in the west can found in Southern Utah! Yori “Big Lud” Ludvigson set up shop at Dixie Technical College to share some of his favorite barbecue dishes with GTU and viewers. Although he has been smoking barbecue for over three decades, Ludvigson recently started selling his barbecue from his festive food truck, and cruises all over the area. His business is named after himself, “Big Lud’s Barbecue.” Each item on Ludvigson’s menu has been smoked for several hours and is smoked to perfection. “If it’s not right, we don’t put it out,” said Ludvigson. “You can’t believe the hours that go behind one good brisket.”

Ludvigson cherishes the time he spends preparing the dishes on the truck. The business is run with his wife, four daughters, the “Little Luds” and his sons-in-law. On his menu, Ludvigson has brisket nachos, “stupid good chicken”, hot links and several other smoked meats. Every item on the menu is all made from scratch including baked beans, coleslaw, queso dip and his signature barbecue sauce packaged in an upcycled whiskey bottle. Big Lud’s Barbecue also gives back to the community and helps feed those in need.

Get yourself a $5 brisket when you mention “Good Things Utah.”

