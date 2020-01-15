Live Now
Smoke Trout and Cream Cheese Bagel

Get ready for the “Hole-iest” food holiday- National Bagel Day of course. Thomas’ Bagels is kicking off a 140th Anniversary in a BIG way! Chef Marco is here to talk about everything you’ll need to celebrate this favorite food holiday including demos and bagel fun facts! Thomas bagels are the largest producer of grocery store bagels in the U.S. and have been in the breakfast business for 140 years. It’s safe to say they know a thing or two about a delicious breakfast!

Smoked Trout and Cream Cheese Bagel

  • Ingredients
  • Thomas’® Everything Bagel, lightly toasted
  • 2 oz. cream cheese
  • 4 lox slices, thin
  • 1 tsp. capers
  • 1/8 red onion, sliced
  • 1 large sprig dill

Directions
1. Split and lightly toast Thomas’® Everything Bagel

2. Spread cream cheese on bagels

3. Layer lox, onion and capers

4. Top with pieces of dill and enjoy.

