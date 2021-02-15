Smile Signs is the perfect way to celebrate in words

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Whether it’s a birthday, gender reveal, anniversary, a welcome home, or just a clever way to say I love you, Smile Signs is the company to help you do it! Owner Cira Long says we can all spread smiles and positivity, even in a global pandemic.

This small Davis County company was started after her brother-in-law passed away in April last year from muscular dystrophy. Before passing, he encouraged everyone to “live with positivity”! Smile Signs was born from his message in May 2020.

Cira says the community has helped them spread smiles and support of her family through the pandemic. She shares with us how the process works to get a Smile Sign, from submitting order form to how the signs are displayed. Keep them in mind for your next special event.

