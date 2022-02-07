Smart defense Valentine’s Day event

Smart defense program director, Miyo Strong joins the show with trainer Jason, to talk about the Valentine’s Day event they are hosting.

The event will be held at Trolley Square on February 12th. There will be two sessions in one day. The first event is catered to couples, and the second is a Galentines session! Both sessions include two hours of self-defense training led by qualified professionals. This environment is fun and supportive. Anyone can qualify! There will also be a balloon arch for photo opportunities and swag bags to treat yourself.

Smart defense events were sold out last year so make sure to get your tickets now! Learning ways to defend yourself/ loved ones can be intimidating. The trainers over at Smart Defense have created a fun environment to learn and challenge yourself.

To learn more information on how to sign up visit https://www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org or on Instagram @Elizabethsmartfoundation @utahjitsmama