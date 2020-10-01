Smart Defense: Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart develops program after assault on plane

(GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has developed a program for self defense after a man assaulted her on a plane last year. That’s how Smart Defense began.

Smart Defense is a program that uses Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Krav maga and Muay Thai as well as education to prevent sexual assault. The program also trains with a lot of survivors to help them regain their power. All trainers have undergone thorough back ground checks, physical training and are required to do continuing education in sexual assault safety prevention. Miyo Strong with Smart Defense and the program director for the Elizabeth Smart Foundation says the program teaches women the skills and confidence they need to protect themselves. She says it’s not all about the physical techniques. The mental aspect is important to. One in 5 women will be assaulted at one point in their lives.

Miyo said, “We are braver, stronger and kinder than we’ll ever know, that is what every human needs to know. Everyone deserves to be safe and learn the tools to keep safe.”

Miyo taught us some self defense moves. She says the closer you are to your attacker, it can limit your attacker. Women are stronger in the lower body. Miyo taught us effective kicking, knowing where and when to do so. She also taught us how to escape and face an attacker who pulls your hair. She taught us a ‘tie clinch’ with a combination of using your knee to give you a moment to escape. Element of surprise and aggression and fighting back are also key, Miyo said.



Miyo said the foundation has launched an online program for those that don’t feel comfortable training during the pandemic. Classes in Saint George and Riverton are going on right now and starting in Salt Lake this winter.

On Instagram:

@elizabethsmartfoundation

@elizabeth_smart_official

@utahjitsmama

FB: Elizabeth Smart Foundation

websitewww.elizabethsmartfoundation.org