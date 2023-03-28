Dani Slaugh, pro stylist and fashion coach talked how to use your clothing to show the planet some love on earth day and everyday! Some estimates say that 21 billion pounds of clothes end up in US landfills every year. And only 10 – 15% of donated clothing is actually resold in the second hand market, so most of what you donate doesn’t get resold. That doesn’t mean stop donating, it does mean to look twice before you buy! Here are 5 ways to love the planet & choose more earth friendly clothing:

Purchase clothes with organic materials that break down in landfill – these also tend to use less water to produce. (Organic cotton, organic linen, hemp, and Tencel are a few of these). Buy pieces that use repurposed or made from “dead stock” fabrics Choose clothes made from recycled materials like plastic bottles Buy resale Choose timeless pieces that you don’t throw out

Smart clothing choices = a happy planet.

For more information contact Dani on: Instagram @StyleByDaniTheGirl www.StyleByDani.com