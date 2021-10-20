Small business market happening in Northern Utah

Looking for another local market or local clothing business? Check out the Juniper Market and Juniper Studio! Whitney Coburn, the founder of both, stopped by the set to talk about her clothing business and small business market.

The Juniper Studio is a women’s clothing and accessories business with their signature product: skinny scarves. These scarves are so popular because they can be worn in a variety of ways: as a headband, tied around a ponytail, on a bag and many others! They are also made here in Utah!

Coburn started her business during the pandemic and talked about how supporting small businesses became a priority for many people throughout it. By supporting small businesses you are helping a mom pay for their child’s soccer lessons or a family pay their bills!

The Juniper Market is a market featuring local businesses, artisans and other creatives. Don’t let the cold weather stop you from attending a market! They host indoor mini-markets throughout the year and outdoor markets in May-September at Station Park. The next market will take place Saturday, October 23rd, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in Kaysville, Utah. There will be a special giveaway at the market for attendees.

To shop her boutique visit the Juniper Studio website and Instagram. For more information on the Juniper Market check out their website and Instagram as well.