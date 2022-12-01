SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Get all your holiday shopping done in one place with small businesses. Delilah Collings joined us to tell us about the Christmas creators collective that is being held on Saturday, December 3rd from 4-8 PM. It is free to attend and a perfect way to finish your shopping. You might be wondering what event this is. It is a local pop-up market that brings together small businesses and shoppers alike a few times a year to support each other and create a community. You can expect over 60 local vendors with unique products and giveaways.

If you are a small business and are interested in applying for the next market in February, then check out their Instagram. If you just want to keep up with dates and see what products are coming, then check out any of their social media.

Website: creatorscollectivemarket

Instagram: @creatorscollectivemarket

Facebook: @creatorscollectivemarket

TikTok: @creatorscollectivemarket

Photographer’s Instagram: @mtphotography_co