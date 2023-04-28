SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Handmade and hand-pulled noodles are always fresh and ready to eat at Oishi Ramen in Salt Lake City.

Owner Yao Ren stopped by the show with her chef Xiaolong to show the traditional methods of making Lanzhou lamian. These wheat flour noodles are hand-pulled by skilled chefs into long, thin strands, which is a process that can take years to perfect. Ren says it can take up to 20 times of the pulling and stretching the dough until it is at the right consistency to make into the noodles.

They then add the ramen noodles into broths that are made using more than 15 spices, along with beef or chicken bones, then boiled for at least 15 hours. Overall, Oishi Ramen serves more than a dozen different types of combinations to satisfy any of your ramen cravings.

Ren is from Lanzhou, a province in northwest China that she says most people haven’t been to and likely will not go. However, she has brought these traditional noodles to Utah so that you don’t need to make the journey for a great ramen dish. She says the most popular dish in the restaurant is a beef brisket since it’s a soft, tender beef. And if you’re looking for more than just ramen, you’ll find other authentic Chinese food favorites.

Check out their website to see their full menu, and you can even order online. You can find them in the Chinatown complex on State Street in Salt Lake City. Follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.