Charlotte Hancey was in the kitchen making us the perfect chilly weather recipe, slow cooker beef fajita soup! Yum. Try it out, and follow Charlotte for more on IG: @charlotte.shares and her blog: www.charlotteshares.blog
Slow Cooker Beef Fajita Soup
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 yellow onion, chopped
2 lbs beef stew meat
3 cloves garlic, minced
32 oz low sodium beef broth
1 can diced tomatoes
2 cups frozen corn kernels
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
2 teaspoons kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Flour tortillas, warmed (on the side-for dipping)
Topping Ideas:
Cheddar cheese
Sour cream
Avocado
Cilantro
Directions:
Heat a large nonstick skillet to medium-high. Add oil then add bell pepper and onion. Cook for a few minutes until softened. Push vegetables to the sides of the pan, increase heat a little, then add stew meat. Cook, stirring often, until meat is browned on all sides. Add garlic, stir, and cook for one minute.
Turn off heat and pour meat mixture into a slow cooker. Add beef broth, diced tomatoes, corn, chili powder, cumin, paprika, Cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.
Cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or low for 6 to 7 hours. Before serving, taste and add more salt if desired. Serve in bowls with warmed tortillas on the side and toppings of choice.
Note: Add 1 can of black or pinto beans if desired.