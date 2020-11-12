Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Charlotte Hancey was in the kitchen making us the perfect chilly weather recipe, slow cooker beef fajita soup! Yum. Try it out, and follow Charlotte for more on IG: @charlotte.shares and her blog: www.charlotteshares.blog



Slow Cooker Beef Fajita Soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 lbs beef stew meat

3 cloves garlic, minced

32 oz low sodium beef broth

1 can diced tomatoes

2 cups frozen corn kernels

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Flour tortillas, warmed (on the side-for dipping)

Topping Ideas:

Cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Avocado

Cilantro

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet to medium-high. Add oil then add bell pepper and onion. Cook for a few minutes until softened. Push vegetables to the sides of the pan, increase heat a little, then add stew meat. Cook, stirring often, until meat is browned on all sides. Add garlic, stir, and cook for one minute.

Turn off heat and pour meat mixture into a slow cooker. Add beef broth, diced tomatoes, corn, chili powder, cumin, paprika, Cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.

Cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or low for 6 to 7 hours. Before serving, taste and add more salt if desired. Serve in bowls with warmed tortillas on the side and toppings of choice.

Note: Add 1 can of black or pinto beans if desired.