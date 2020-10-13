Slow cooker apple butter & pie!

Andrew Taylor of Octagon Mentoring was in studio with tips for parenting teens and young adults. Andrew has been working with young people in the outdoors for over 15 years. He founded and runs Pure Life Adventure, an Adventure Therapy program in Costa Rica which helps young adults dealing with anxiety and depression, and additionally he has recently launched a program called Octagon Mentoring which helps teens and young adults nationwide develop life skills.

He tells us that running these two programs there are certainly some common themes he see with adolescents and emerging adults. Depression and anxiety are on the rise. There is a strong correlation between this and technology use. Parents are not prepared to manage technology for their children, no fault of their own, and young people are even less prepared. Couple that with a global pandemic, and less face to face time, and we have a real concern to address right now. Throughout the groups he has worked with, his biggest concerns are high levels of stress, not enough sleep and overall teens and young adults are developing more slowly.

Andrew goes on to say that because of the internet, teens are relying on their parents less and less. While independence and individuation can be healthy, it means parents have less of a say in mentoring their own children.