Slow cooker apple butter & pie!

We love when Lindy Davies is in the kitchen! Today she showed us the tastiest slow cooker apple butter in our first hour, and apple butter pie in the second! Try the recipes below, and follow Lindy at @lindy_davies
Ingredients:
- 5lb mixed apples, peeled & cored. My favorites are Granny Smith & Honeycrisp
- 3 Cups of sugar, divided
- 2 tsp of cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp of nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp of cloves
Directions:
- Peel, core & cut apples. Place into a crock pot & pour 1 1/2 cups of sugar all over. Cover & cook on High for 5 hours
- Stir in cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves & the remaining 1 1/2 cups of sugar. Turn down the crock pot setting to low, cover & cook for an additional 3-4 hours.
- Place half of apple mixture into a blender, secure lid well & remove the center piece on lid to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Pulse until smooth, repeat with remaining apple mixture. Cool completely!
Enjoy your Apple Butter with a biscuit, toast, waffle, pancake or ice-cream!
Apple Butter Pie
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon
- 2 Tbs of cornstarch
- 1 cup of apple butter
- 1 cup of whole milk
- 1 cup of half & half
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375
- In medium size bowel beat eggs well. Add sugar, cinnamon, cornstarch & apple butter. Mix well.
- Add milk & half & half, mix well.
- Press already made pie crust into a 9 inch pie plate that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Or even better, use your favorite homemade pie crust
- Pour filling into crust.
- Bake for 60 minutes or intel the center is set. It will still seem “jiggly” but a knife in the center should come out nearly clean.
- Cool the pie plate on wire rack & let sit.
- Store pie in the refrigerator once it cools & Enjoy!