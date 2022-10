Everyone needs a delicious warm sandwich for this winter season and Lindy Davies is going to make the perfect one.

Ingredients:

1 lb. of hamburger

1/2 cup of chopped onions

1 24 oz bottle of ketchup

1 Tbs white vinegar

1-2 Tbs of Worcestershire

8-12 hamburger buns

Directions:

Brown hamburger meat on high over stovetop. Add onions & cook together.

Drain excess hamburger oil & return to stovetop over medium-low heat.

Add a bottle of ketchup, brown sugar, white vinegar & Worcestershire sauce. Stir well.