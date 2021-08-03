Slim Hicken Memorial Golf Tournament is happening on August 16th at the Logan Golf and Country Club and Michael Plowman, representative of the Lynn Slim Hicken family joined us in studio to give us all the details.

In sharing the life and legacy of Lynn Slim Hicken, the family honors that legacy by hosting this annual golf tournament and provide funding for the Intermountain Foundation Gossner Cancer Center at Logan Regional Hospital. They are starting the Slim Hicken Foundation to benefit Cancer research and treatment.



Lynn was born and raised in Logan Utah and spent much of his adult life operating the Kater Shop, a men’s clothing store in Logan. Hiss father started the shop in Logan in 1955. Kater shop was purchased by a former employee and still operates in Logan, as a strong advocate for downtown businesses!

A father of three girls who all have post high school educations and work in the medical industry, Lynn was a member of the Logan Country Club for more than 50 years! An avid Utah State Aggie athletic supporter, and a Veteran of the U.S. Army reserves, his life truly fascinates.

The Gossner Cancer center expanded after a community fundraising effort, two years ago. The remodel of the Cancer Center brought world class physicians, clinical trials, improved equipment and care close to home. It doubled the size and scope of services. This model of care, “CLOSE TO HOME” was piloted by Dr. Derrick Haslem, and Dr. Lincoln Nadauld at St. George Regional Hospital for eight years, before it was implemented in Logan.

The Spillman Endowment has made it possible for the Gossner Cancer Center to have a full team of nurse navigators, financial navigators, and a part-time social worker, and dietary services.

The Gossner Cancer Center saw approximately 170 new oncology patients in 2020, nearly 30 more than in 2019. We anticipate that growth trend to continue.

To meet the demand, they are seeking to update some of our primary equipment, and add several caregivers. That would include:

Purchasing a new x-ray treatment machine (Linear Accelerator), which will require a remodel of that area and new supportive equipment

Purchasing a new CT Scanner for the Center, which would increase capacity and make it easier for patients to receive treatment at the center (currently they wait for a time slot at Logan Regional or even McKay-Dee)

Adding two new physicians: a full-time radiation oncologist, and a medical oncologist

Adding a full-time Social Worker

Expanding Dietary Services

Slim Hicken Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on August 16th, 2021 at the Logan Golf & Country Club at 710 N 1500 E, Logan

Hop online for more information: slimhickenfoundation.org/home