Sleigh full of goodies for everyone on your list

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner is joining us for both hours of GTU today to show viewers her favorite products that are perfect for holiday gifts! Remember to keep these products in mind because you won’t want to miss out on them.

The first beauty product she showcased today was Clutch Nails. These are fake press-on nails that take less than 10 minutes to apply and they’re also less than $10. There’s no need to make an appointment to get your holiday nails anymore! She also showed us an iconic black magic duo eyeliner and mascara from Eyeko London Beauty that seriously gets every single lash. Then, Surae even tried dog treats that are edible for humans from Crown to Tail and said they actually tasted really good. This is a great stocking stuffer idea for your cute dogs.

McCarthy reminded us how important it is to read books to your kids at night which is why she brought in a children’s book titled Oliver and the Wishing Star which can be purchased on Jennifer Deckers’s website. This is a great book for children who are dog lovers!

The last product she brought with her for her first segment is Nadamoo! dairy-free ice cream. There are only 170 calories in each serving and there are so many flavors to choose from.

