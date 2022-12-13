- On Good Things Utah this morning – We start the show with home video – Brianne visited the Polar Express with her family and brought the best video of her kids meeting Santa that we’ve seen this year!
- Plus, a survey of 2,000 Americans (split evenly by generation) finds that those hosting friends and family during the holidays lose 2.5 hours of sleep per day when preparing to have others in their home. Of all the generations, Gen Z are the most likely to lose at least four hours of sleep per day while prepping for guests. Usually, 32 percent of respondents say they’re both hosts and guests at some point during the holidays, while one in six only host people or only stay as guests. Commissioned by Serta Simmons Bedding and conducted by OnePoll, results showed that Gen Z respondents are most likely to host guests, while millennials are among the top to stay over as guests. For anyone who wants to ensure that they are not overstaying their welcome, 49 percent of people think spending four days or more as a guest is too long. Guests seem to be mindful of this unspoken rule. When hosting others, 79 percent say their guests stay four nights or less. As guests, Gen Z (70%) and baby boomers (85%) aren’t shy. When staying with their partner at their family’s home, they’re less likely to feel awkward about sleeping in the same bed compared to Gen Xers (30%) and millennials (31%).
- We hope you tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Sleeping at someone’s house? You are probably over staying your welcome
by: Nicea DeGering, Deena Manzanares, Surae Chinn
