Sleep in style and comfort

Have you ever felt like your nightgown was frumpy and ill-fitting? Well, those days are over. Thanks to Mimi Gowns, there’s now a much better alternative. Their nightwear checks all the boxes a woman would want — comfy and cute!

Mimi Gowns creator Julie Drake met with us to discuss her inspiration for the gowns. When looking for her own gowns, she grew frustrated that there were none that matched her style. She found that the nightgowns lining the racks were outdated or unflattering. One night, Julie realized she couldn’t be the only woman out there feeling that way, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. Julie knew that it’s important for woman to feel beautiful day or night, and the response to Mimi Gowns has proven that other women agree.

Mimi has everything you need to get your beauty sleep in style. Check out their gowns in person at their pop up shop August 8 from 7-p.m. at City Creek. Learn more at mimigowns.com.