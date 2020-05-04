Sleep health during Covid-19

Terri Mehlhoff from Salt Lake Community College joined us today to discuss sleep health during this pandemic. She tell us what sleep health is, and addresses the concern that this pandemic could cause PTSD later on if we don’t get our sleep in order now.

Terri gives us tips for better sleep health, recommendations for moving our body each day, her thoughts on caffeine and why we should drop it, and gets into the topic of curb eating.

How should we be breathing to calm ourselves before sleep? What would the ideal cool and dark room to sleep in at night look like, and why is that important? She tackles these, and more.

Watch Terri discuss in her segment with Surae, and be on your way to a better night of sleep!