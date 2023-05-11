Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Does your pit bull have an award-winning face? Give your pittie the opportunity of a lifetime by registering them for the Salt Lake County Animal Services “pittie pageant.” Ryan DeGrey joined us today to share about the pageant and tips on keeping our beloved pets safe during this time of the year.

It’s important to protect our pets at all times, especially now. With the rise of rivers, we must watch out for our furry friends and ensure they stay dry and warm. Ryan DeGrey shared tips on protecting our pets from the rushing rivers and provides information about their upcoming event, the “pittie pageant.”

If you think your beloved pit bull has a pageant-winning face, register them for the pageant by visiting the website adoptutahpets.cbo.io.