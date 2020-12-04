SLC travel deals, holiday markets, and virtual gingerbread houses

Wondering what to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with four ideas in hour one, and four more in hour two right here.



Visit Salt Lake launches the Salt Lake Bound Freedom Found campaign. If you need a staycation, or know someone traveling to SLC this time of year, listen up! If you book two or more nights at a participating Salt Lake City property, regional and national travelers can choose between $100 in Sinclair gas, or a $200 Delta Airline gift card. In-market incentives include 2-day connect passes where you can experience 13 of the areas top attractions, and skiers and snowboarders can choose between 2 complimentary 1 day Ski City Super Passes! https://www.visitsaltlake.com/places-to-stay/special-package-deals/freedom-found/

The 2020 Provo Downtown Holiday Market will be on Saturday, December 5th at Pioneer Park. Entrance is free, but you must get a reservation for every member of your party through eventbrite so they can maintain safe capacity numbers over the course of the event, as well as provide contract tracing information. There are three ninety-minute time sessions to choose from. Enjoy a spacious layout where vendors will be ten feet apart. With four separate entrances and exits to the park, all foot traffic is one way. Hand washing, and sanitizing stations are in the center of the park, and don’t forget to wear a mask. This market features a variety of local craft, artist, gift, and food vendors with over 60 vendors total this year! Local musicians perform throughout the event to set a festive mood. The park will be magically lit with thousands of colorful lights. Saturday 12/5 from 4 – 8:30 pm

500 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601 https://www.facebook.com/events/1518399075013835/

2020 Holiday Social at the Tonaquint Nature center in St. George. On Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11 am – 12:30 pm. The Tonaquint Nature Center is celebrating the holidays early with the Grinch. Kids and families are invited to join for games, holiday crafts, treats and visit with the Grinch. Crafts are $1 each, decorate-your-own cookies are 50 cents each, and popcorn is 25 cents per bag. If you want to have a picture taken with the Grinch and have it printed, it’s only $1.50.

1851 South Dixie Drive, Saint George, UT 84770 www.sgcity.org/holidaysocial/

Get ready for the virtual Gingerbread Making House by Presented by S.T.E.A.M.punk Academy and the Utah Arts Alliance. They say, your mission is to build a 9″ bridge using gingerbread that can support the weight of many fruitcakes when the annual event goes virtual. Instead of being given supplies for you to build the night of destruction, they are letting you get your own materials to do it on your own time. Then you will drop off your bridges at Kiitos Brewing in SLC, on Saturday Dec 5th and they will live stream the judging and destruction that night. Kiitos Brewing 608 W 700 S steampunkacademy.org/gingerbridge