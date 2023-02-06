DRAPER, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a stylish gown this Valentine’s but have nothing in your closet? The Showroom SLC has exactly what you’re looking for! Kristen Geyser and Jilane Bodily, the owner and manager of The Showroom SLC, joined us to talk about their favorite dresses for Valentine’s Day.

From dresses to pantsuits, The Showroom SLC has a wide range of selections for every event. They have more casual short dresses for a girls’ night out, or they have long elegant dresses for more fancier events, like prom or galas. There is no shortage of styles and designs here, and you can find everything from feathers to sparkles in any color. You can dress these outfits down with some boots, or dress them up with heels; they can be worn anyway you want.

The Showroom SLC has already been getting busy for Valentine’s day and prom coming up for many schools in the next few months. Once someone has rented out or bought a dress, they mark down the event that person is going to and so that they don’t give the same dress to someone going to that event, making sure your outfit stays unique.

Currently, The Showroom SLC is offering a promotion where if you bring in an old prom dress to donate, you will get 30% off your purchase or rental. These dresses will be donated to girls who can’t afford prom dresses to help them feel special at their dance. You can find more information about their dress on their Instagram at @theshowroomsaltlakecity or on their website at theshowroomsaltlakecity.com. You can also visit them in person at 129 E. 13800 S. Suite A8 in Draper, Utah.