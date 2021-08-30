SLC named second best in the country for mental health resources

- On Good Things Utah this morning – A new report ranked Salt Lake City as the second-best city in the country for mental health. The city ranked behind Denver but ahead of Minneapolis. Salt Lake City had an overall score of 37.38, which is slightly behind the 40-point score that Denver racked up. The report, which came from CertaPet, ranked each major U.S. city based on 50 points.
- Plus, even in the best of times, balancing the demands of our career, the obligations in our personal lives, and our need for self-care can be a challenge. I know I am not alone when I say that these last several years have been far from the “best” and when the entire world seems upside down, it sometimes feels like the stress and anxiety are swallowing me whole. I have learned several valuable techniques to navigate the overwhelm, and I am sharing them here in the hopes that you, too, can lean into these strategies and navigate these challenging times with greater ease and peace of mind. Here are ways to soothe your nervous system: https://www.helpguide.org/articles/stress/surviving-tough-times.htm
- And we’re living in a time and place in which it often seems the people in charge have no sense of accountability ― whether it’s governors rejecting mask mandates and other public health measures aimed at keeping people safe, or leaders failing to own up to their role in big and small failures. On an everyday level, many adults don’t understand the consequences of their actions and refuse to acknowledge when they’ve made mistakes. And as always, our children are watching. So perhaps now, more than ever, is the time for parents to focus on teaching kids about accountability. Here are ways to help kids learn: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/teach-kids-accountability_l_611534cae4b0a2603b7b297e
- And at the end of the show, sick of being disappointed by soggy fries in your takeout bag? Wendy’s wants to help with that! The burger chain is giving one of its most popular menu items a makeover to ensure they taste (and crunch) the same, whether you eat them in-restaurant or at home. Wendy’s will be unveiling the new fries in its restaurants across the nation in mid-September, as first reported by CNN, and the fast-food chain is excited for customers to enjoy the new recipe, which it claims stays hot and crispy longer than its current recipe. So are you ready to dive in? Hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU Hour 1.