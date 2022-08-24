Starting with the Jazz team, the Dunk Team has become an insane attraction to watch. Today,

three members — Nate Felt, Kregg Thomassen, and Dave Dent — join us on the show.

After being with the Jazz for years, the Dunk Team has found their own name. With years of

practice under their belt, the Dunk Team trains with perfection. If a stunt isn’t perfect, they say, it

shouldn’t be performed.

Currently on the team, there are five Guinness World Record holders. The Dunk Team is

growing, they say. With constant development of new tricks and new stunts, the Dunk Team

continues to morph into something spectacular. As free agents, the Dunk Team has big dreams

and even bigger plans.

Instagram: @TheDunkTeam

Website: info@thedunkteam.com