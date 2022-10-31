Halloween doesn’t need to be the end of your 2022 spooky season. On November 1st and 2nd the holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is being celebrated. This holiday is very similar to Halloween, but it is a traditional Mexican holiday. It is a day to remember passed loved ones and honor their legacy. It is also a day to welcome the spirits of your loved ones into the world and serves as a reminder to live life to the fullest.

The hosts made skull masks with Heather Buhler, from community engagement of the county that are like the traditional sugar skulls that are used when face painting, on ofrendas, etc. This is the perfect way to get into the Day of the Dead holiday spirit. If you want to make them at home, they are providing tutorial videos online.

Find this and more at an upcoming event at the Salt Lake County library. It is running November 1st and 2nd and will include live performances, crafts, community ofredas, and much more. The community ofrendas are at different places on each day. On Tuesday, November 1st it will be at the Tyler library and on Wednesday the 2nd it will be at the Magna and Kearns library. For more information check out their website or social media.

Website: thecountylibrary.org/DiaDeLosMuertos

Instagram: @thecountylibrary