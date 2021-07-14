Skinny eyebrows are making a comeback and 6 things you should look for in a potential partner

- On Good Things Utah this morning – One person on TikTok is filling a blank space in our lives. A user who goes by the name of Ashley has made a name for herself because she looks eerily similar to Taylor Swift. Ashley has posted videos of herself lip-syncing to Swift’s music and last week she went viral with a clip showing how she’s doing laundry in her bathtub because she doesn’t have a washer or dryer. Tune in to see how much she looks like Taylor’s twin!
- Plus, don’t panic, but Hailey Bieber just brought back ’90s skinny eyebrows. You can’t say our gal Hailey Bieber isn’t a trendsetter. She’s put so many things on the map in the past year, from 90s throwback hairstyles to Blondie-inspired platinum, to a unique caramel colour wave situation, to affordable perfume recommendations, to swimming in seawater as a solution to skin troubles. And now the thinner eyebrow is showing up on her social media.
- And actress Gillian Anderson is saying buh-bye to bras. In a new Instagram Live, the X-Files alum revealed she’s no longer sporting the undergarment. “I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. I’m sorry,” the actress, who stars in Netflix’s Sex Education and The Crown, explained in the video. So what do you think – Is the at-home comfort level from the pandemic here to stay?
- Finally, savory ice cream – would you try it? Nothing says childhood quite like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. For lots of people, that neon orange color transports them to a simpler time marked by bowls upon bowls of cartoon character-shaped pasta coated in cheese. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a Brooklyn-based creamery, is capitalizing on that nostalgia with its latest collaboration: A limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream!
- At the end of the show – when it comes to dating there is so much advice out there. But Reagan says there are six things you should expect of every potential partner. Tune in and see if you agree? Hope you join us for this Hot Topic and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.