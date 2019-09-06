Whether you’re new to cooking or just looking to keep it simple in the kitchen, the new cookbook from Six Sisters’ Stuff will be your new best friend!

Two of the sisters, Kendra and Kristen, joined us today to share the cookbook that features recipes with six ingredients or less. It is available on Amazon and everywhere cookbooks are sold.

Today, they features their fun twist on tacos and tostadas.

Skinny BBQ Chicken Tostadas

Ingredients:

4 (6 inch) corn tortillas

8 Tablespoons BBQ sauce

1 cup cooked, shredded chicken

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4 Tablespoons diced red onion

4 Tablespoons diced Roma tomato

4 Tablespoons chopped cilantro – optional garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place corn tortillas on a baking sheet. Spread 1 Tablespoon BBQ sauce on each tortilla. Top each tostada with 1/8 cup mozzarella cheese. Mix remaining BBQ sauce with shredded chicken and put 1/4 cup BBQ chicken on top of each tostada. Sprinkle 1 Tablespoon red onion, 1 Tablespoon tomato and 1 Tablespoon cilantro on top of each tostada. Bake for 6-8 minutes. Turn oven to High Broil and broil for 1-2 minutes.

The Six Sisters’ Stuff launch event is tonight, Friday, September 6 at the Fountain View Event Center at Station Park (164 N. West Promontory, Suite 200, Farmington) from 7:00- 9:00pm.

