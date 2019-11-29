Skillet Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Good Things Utah

by: McCall Gray

Posted: / Updated:

Side dishes aren’t solely reserved for Thanksgiving, they’re a staple for any holiday gathering alike!

Chef de Cuisine Adam Walker and Owner Brooks Kirchheimer from Hearth and Hill, a Park City restaurant, joined us today to share a delicious side that will be a hit at the table.

Skillet Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

  • 8 C. Brussels sprouts, halved, 8 cups
  • 2 Tbsp Vegetable oil,
  • 2 C Onion, yellow, sliced 
  • 1/2 C. Balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 C. Honey 
  • 1/2 C. Cranberry, dry

Directions:

  1. Add onions to sauté pan with half of the oil and 1 Tbsp water. Cook on medium high heat until translucent. Remove from pan
  2. Heat cast iron skillet (or sauté pan) and brussels, seasoned with salt and remaining oil. Stir occasionally to promote even cooking
  3. When Sprouts are almost tender, add onion, Balsamic and honey and reduce to a glaze
  4. Remove from skillet into serving vessel and top with cranberry

Chef Adam Walker also shared a delightful stuffing recipe that can also be shared throughout the holidays.

Herb Stuffing

Ingredients:

  • 8 C. Ciabatta Bread, cubed and dried 
  • 1 C. Celery diced 1 cup
  • 1 C. Carrot diced 
  • 1 C. Onion diced 
  • 3 cloves, Garlic chopped 
  • 1 bunch parsley, chopped 
  • 1 bunch tarragon, chopped 
  • 1 bunch chive, chopped
  • 2 stems rosemary, (leaves only), chopped
  • 1 C. poultry broth 
  • Eggs, whole 1ea

Directions:

  1. In sauté pan sweat out carrot, onion and celery until vegetables are soft
  2. In mixing bowl, combine dried bread cubes, herbs and cooked vegetables.
  3. Add chicken stock and mix until bread is evenly wet and begins to soften. Mix in cracked egg, season with salt and pepper
  4. Place into baking dish in an even layer.
  5. Bake at 375 for 25-30 minutes until desired crust has formed.
  6. Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes prior to serving

If you have not enjoyed a meal at Hearth and Hill yet, now is the time! They are located in the New Park Town Center at 1153 Center Dr in Park City. Take a look at their menu online at hearth-hill.com.

This story includes sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook