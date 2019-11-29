Side dishes aren’t solely reserved for Thanksgiving, they’re a staple for any holiday gathering alike!
Chef de Cuisine Adam Walker and Owner Brooks Kirchheimer from Hearth and Hill, a Park City restaurant, joined us today to share a delicious side that will be a hit at the table.
Skillet Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients:
- 8 C. Brussels sprouts, halved, 8 cups
- 2 Tbsp Vegetable oil,
- 2 C Onion, yellow, sliced
- 1/2 C. Balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 C. Honey
- 1/2 C. Cranberry, dry
Directions:
- Add onions to sauté pan with half of the oil and 1 Tbsp water. Cook on medium high heat until translucent. Remove from pan
- Heat cast iron skillet (or sauté pan) and brussels, seasoned with salt and remaining oil. Stir occasionally to promote even cooking
- When Sprouts are almost tender, add onion, Balsamic and honey and reduce to a glaze
- Remove from skillet into serving vessel and top with cranberry
Chef Adam Walker also shared a delightful stuffing recipe that can also be shared throughout the holidays.
Herb Stuffing
Ingredients:
- 8 C. Ciabatta Bread, cubed and dried
- 1 C. Celery diced 1 cup
- 1 C. Carrot diced
- 1 C. Onion diced
- 3 cloves, Garlic chopped
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
- 1 bunch tarragon, chopped
- 1 bunch chive, chopped
- 2 stems rosemary, (leaves only), chopped
- 1 C. poultry broth
- Eggs, whole 1ea
Directions:
- In sauté pan sweat out carrot, onion and celery until vegetables are soft
- In mixing bowl, combine dried bread cubes, herbs and cooked vegetables.
- Add chicken stock and mix until bread is evenly wet and begins to soften. Mix in cracked egg, season with salt and pepper
- Place into baking dish in an even layer.
- Bake at 375 for 25-30 minutes until desired crust has formed.
- Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes prior to serving
If you have not enjoyed a meal at Hearth and Hill yet, now is the time! They are located in the New Park Town Center at 1153 Center Dr in Park City. Take a look at their menu online at hearth-hill.com.
This story includes sponsored content.